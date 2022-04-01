Chris Rock ‘Didn’t Want to Make Things Worse’ by Having Will Smith Arrested, Oscars Producer Says
TURN THE OTHER CHEEK
Oscars producer Will Packer told Good Morning America that when he was told that Will Smith was about to be removed from the auditorium immediately after he slapped Chris Rock, he went to the Academy management and said, “Chris Rock doesn’t want that.” Packer had been with Rock when LAPD officers offered to arrest Smith for battery, which Rock declined. “Rock made it clear that he did not want to make a bad situation even worse,” Parker said. “That was Chris’ image, his tone was not retaliatory; his tone was not aggressive and angry.” Parker, who led the show’s first all-Black production team, said “I thought this was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own, I thought it was part of a bit.” He added that Smith called him the next day to apologize, saying, “‘This should have been a gigantic moment for you,’ and he expressed his embarrassment and that was the extent of it.”