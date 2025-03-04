Chris Rock Hints at Hosting Oscars Again Years After Will Smith Slap

Despite online fodder, Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was on board with his and Halley Berry’s shocking kiss on the Oscars red carpet, acknowledging that her partner was “more than fine” with the stunt. “It was [quite the moment] wasn’t it?” Chapman told Extra Sunday night. The fashion designer, who has been dating Brody for roughly five years, continued: “I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Berry was getting her “payback” for a 2003 stunt that saw Brody kiss her onstage at the Academy Awards while accepting his Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. Berry was presenting the award at the time. “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair’s surprise kiss. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry additionally told Variety on the red carpet Sunday.
