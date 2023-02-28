CHEAT SHEET
Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap in Netflix Special: Report
Chris Rock will address being slapped by Will Smith at last year’s Oscars in his new Netflix comedy special on Saturday, according to Page Six. Rock’s stand-up show—which will drop the weekend before the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony takes place—comes a year after Smith stormed on stage and struck Rock after getting upset at a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “If you were waiting to see Rock on tour address the infamous Will Smith slap situation... the comedian is waiting to spill his humorous take on it on his live Netflix stand-up special,” a source told Page Six. Academy CEO Bill Kramer recently revealed that a “crisis team” would be in place at this year’s awards show to handle any similarly embarrassing incidents.