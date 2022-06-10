Former Fox News Editor Chris Stirewalt Expected to Go Before Jan. 6 Committee

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt is expected to testify in front of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee on Monday. The former top editor, fired from Fox News in light of calling the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, now works for Nexstar’s NewsNation. “I should first disclose, I should say that I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday. And so just, in full disclosure that,” he said on-air Friday morning. Stirewalt said in August that before being canned he had a “terrible feeling of humiliation.” (Fox News didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)