Chris Sununu Says He’d Still Vote for ‘Effin Crazy’ Trump
FALLING IN LINE
Chris Sununu is flirting with a run against Donald Trump for president, but he’s ready to support the former president if he secures the 2024 Republican nomination. Even though he doesn’t think Trump will come out on top, Sununu—who has found bipartisan success at the polls in blue-leaning New Hampshire—said he’ll support the Republican nominee no matter who it is. He then walked back his claims that Trump is “effing crazy” as a “funny joke.” “I take pride in that, it got a lot of laughs,” he told CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. He also offered light criticism of Ron DeSantis’ “approach” in “using his position” to implement his views in the state’s school curriculum. Sununu—who won reelection in New Hampshire in 2022 by more than 15 percentage points, despite Trump losing the state by 7 percentage points in 2020—teased that he may enter the race against DeSantis and Trump and would be open to discussing their differences and “see who comes out on the top.”