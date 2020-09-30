Chris Wallace Finally Has Enough, Shouts Down Trump and Biden
‘WE’RE MOVING ON!’
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace had his hands full moderating the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continued to steamroll him and talk over each other. At one point, as Trump trolled Biden over his son Hunter—a favorite target of the president’s—Wallace tried to step in to move to the next section.
“That’s the end of the segment—we’re moving on,” the Fox anchor exclaimed while the president continued to shout, asking if he could “be honest” about Ukraine and Biden’s son.
“The answer to the question is no, sir,” Wallace fired back, adding: “I hate to raise my voice! Here’s the deal. We have six segments. We ended that segment we’ll go to the next. In that segment you’ll have two uninterrupted moments. In those minutes you can say anything you want.”