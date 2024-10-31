Chris Wallace Highlights Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ Ahead of Election Day

CNN host Chris Wallace weighed in Wednesday on Donald Trump‘s tumultuous campaign trail style—and warned that his “big problem” remains his inability to reach out to women who may feel alienated by his rhetoric.

Wallace spoke on the network about Trump’s decision to freeze out his onetime rival Nikki Haley, who offered to help him on the campaign trail but has noticeably been absent.

In a Fox News broadcast earlier this week, Haley criticized Trump‘s actions over the past few weeks counting down to the election.

“This is not a time for them to get overly masculine with this bromance thing that they‘ve got going,” said Haley. “53% of the electorate are women. Women will vote. They care about how they’re being talked to and they care about the issues.”

Wallace referred to Haley’s absence—and what it represented—as a “big mistake.”

“It’s a big mistake. (Nikki Haley’s) hold on 20% of Republican vote, these are precisely the suburban women who could put Trump over the top and who Harris is very much counting on. It feels like sheer ego on the part of Trump that he doesn’t reach out to her.”

“Her hold on that 20% of the Republican vote, these are precisely the suburban women women who could put Trump over the top and who Harris is very much counting on,” said Wallace. “It feels like it‘s just sheer ego on the part of Donald Trump that he doesn’t reach out to her.”

Haley was running against Trump on the presidential ticket just a few months ago, and amassed major support from Republicans who shied away from Trump’s rhetoric.

“You could see a little bit of that resentment playing out yesterday in those comments that she was making on Fox,” said Wallace.