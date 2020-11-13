Fox News may have joined the rest of the mainstream media in calling the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden last weekend, but some members of the network’s on-air crew still can’t seem to wrap their heads around the fact that Donald Trump lost. Chris Wallace isn’t one of them.

During a Friday afternoon appearance on Fox, shortly before Trump made his first public appearance since his loss became official, Wallace deftly dismissed an unnerving take on the state of the presidency from his colleague, reporter John Roberts.

“The president does seem in a way though, Chris, to be winning even as he is losing in the current vote count,” Roberts said, acting as if the election were still ongoing. “Because for his die-hard fans, he is trying to make the case that he didn’t really lose the election, that it was taken from him.”

“Is that an argument that he can credibly make?” the reporter asked.

“Well, not in terms of the numbers at least so far,” Wallace replied. “Unless we see something from these lawsuits that we haven’t seen so far, which is serious fraud and fraud of a dimension that it would actually overturn the results.”

Wallace went on to explain to Roberts—and any of those Trump “die-hards” who might have been watching—that Trump is “not losing these states, for instance Pennsylvania, by 500 votes like Florida in 2000,” but is rather behind by 40,000 to 50,000 votes. “So unless we see fraud of that dimension, I don’t know that he can credibly say that the election has been taken from him.”

“But that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to make the argument,” he continued. “And as we know, Donald Trump got more votes than any person in history running for president this year… except for Joe Biden.”