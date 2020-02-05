Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace to Romney: Trump ‘Will Never Forgive You for This’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) sat down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to discuss his decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power. The former GOP presidential nominee noted that the “political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary,” prompting Wallace to bluntly point out: “You realize this is war. Donald Trump will never forgive you for this.”
“I know in my heart that I’m doing what is right,” Romney answered. “I understand there’s going to be an enormous consequence. And I don’t have a choice in that regard.” Later in the interview, when asked about the blowback from the famously thin-skinned president, Romney said he understood “it will be substantial” but that he had to “abide by the oath” he swore to God.