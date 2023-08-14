Chrisley Family Gets New Show While Todd and Julie Languish in Prison
CHRISLEY BEHIND BARS
The Chrisley family is returning to reality TV, despite Todd and Julie Chrisley serving lengthy prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion. Scout Productions of Queer Eye fame will be developing the reality docuseries, which will reportedly “see the kids pick up their lives” after their parents were sent to the slammer. The family starred in the reality show Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 until last year when Todd and Julie were handed sentenced of 12 and seven years, respectively. “Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Rob Eric, chief creative officer of Scout Productions, said in a statement. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”