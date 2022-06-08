‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
REALITY BITES
“The Lord will have their soul, but their ass, I’ll have.” Attributed to the eccentric Southern millionaire Todd Chrisley, the timeless adage could just as easily have been attributed to the long arm of the law, which on Wednesday tightened its grip on Chrisley and his wife, Julie. The heads of the Chrisley clan, whose eccentricities have been faithfully documented on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best for the past eight years, have been convicted of defrauding community banks between 2007 and 2012. After portraying themselves as wealthier than they actually were, prosecutors said, the Chrisleys “swindled” the banks out of $30 million in loans to fund their lavish lifestyle. When Todd filed for bankruptcy in 2012, he was then able to wipe away $20 million in loan debt. The Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also found guilty of a number of tax crimes, including attempting to hide money from the Internal Revenue Service. “As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” an FBI agent involved in the case said. The couple face up to 30 years in prison.