1
NRA Sells Investments to Pay Its Bills Amid Membership Drop
PANIC BUTTON
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 1:16PM EST 
NRA
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Rifle Association liquidated around $40 million in investment assets last year to combat plummeting membership revenue, an independent audit revealed. The gun rights advocacy organization, one of the oldest and most prominent American lobbying groups, marked a significant drop in revenue from membership dues last year. The NRA earned $51.7 million in 2024—over $10 million less than its 2023 total of $61.8 million, according to a NOTUS review of the audit. The outlet reported that the organization’s investment portfolio shrank considerably from $72 million to less than $33 million in 2024, with the holdings sold mainly consisting of stock and fixed-income securities. The NRA also reported a notable $6 million dip in net assets from 2023 to 2024, according to the audit documents. Legal battles, including the lobbying giant’s active lawsuits related to gun regulation, along with accumulated debt, have led to less political activity over the last year. The audit records showed the group spent less on “legislative programs” and public relations than the year before. The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at The Independent

2

Rock Star Reveals Reason Why She Regrets ‘Friends’ Role

FAIR-WEATHER FRIEND
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 12:24PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Chrissie Hynde attends the press night after party for "The Score" at the The Haymarket Hotel on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Veteran rocker Chrissie Hynde said she “always regretted” making an appearance on the sitcom Friends. The leader of The Pretenders said her famous cameo destroyed her anonymity when taking her children to school. The ’80s star aired out her grievances during a Thursday Q&A with fans for The Guardian. Hynde appeared on Season 2 as a rival musician of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow. In the 1995 episode, she performed two songs: “Angel of the Morning” by Chip Taylor and Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” which the Friends character taught her as the credits rolled. Behind the scenes, Hynde actually helped write the song. “I got to go to LA for a week and see my friend but I didn’t know they’d written a whole part for me,” Hynde said. Then, when the England resident realized the show was “on the cover of every American magazine,” she thought, “‘Oh f---, this is gonna be big.’” She stressed that the cast was “really nice” but ever since her Season 2 appearance, she became much more recognizable. “Until then I could take my kids to school and nobody knew who I was. Afterwards, all the kids were saying: ‘Your mom’s on Friends!’” she said.

3
Passengers Endure 9-Hour Transatlantic U-Turn Flight to End Up Where They Started
FLIGHT TO NOWHERE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 11:03AM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: An British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with tail registration number G-ZBKL comes in to land over houses at Heathrow Airport on August 10, 2025 in London, England.
John Keeble/Getty Images

Passengers on a British Airways flight spent five hours crossing the Atlantic, getting almost within sight of Canadian territory, only to turn back and fly five hours back to the starting point, thousands of miles from the intended Mexico destination, according to Business Insider. Flight 243 from London Heathrow Airport left at 1:22 p.m. on Dec.10 with an intended destination of Mexico City, about 11 hours and 5,500 miles later. So far, BA has blamed a “technical issue” for the U-turn without giving passengers details of why they found themselves back in wintry London, Business Insider reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at London Heathrow—British Airways’ main hub—just after 10 p.m. “The flight landed safely, and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” the airline told Business Insider in a statement. When BA Flight 243 turned around, its closest airport was Iqaluit in northern Canada, less than 300 miles away. Returning to Heathrow could make it easier to rebook passengers on alternative flights. British Airways did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

Read it at Business Insider

4
Reality Star, 62, Dies Months After Horror Car Accident
SHOCK LOSS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 10:52AM EST 
Pauline Potter.
Pauline Potter. TLC

My 600-Lb. Life star Pauline Potter has died after months of mounting medical complications following a car accident earlier this year. Her son, Dillon Potter, announced her death in a YouTube video, saying she died on Thanksgiving. Dillon said the pair was involved in a highway crash nearly a year ago while driving in the early morning. He was asleep in the passenger seat when his mother encountered a broken-down truck blocking the road. Though she nearly avoided impact, their car clipped the truck and spun out at roughly 50 mph, he said. In the months that followed, Dillon said his mother dealt with persistent health problems. By July, she was hospitalized after doctors discovered a blockage in her esophagus that left her unable to keep food down. She was later admitted to the ICU after contracting COVID and suffered respiratory failure weeks later. She eventually entered hospice care and died en route to her sister’s house for Thanksgiving. Potter famously lost more than 500 pounds on the TLC series. Dillon said she was deemed at fault in the crash, but he is consulting an attorney as the family grieves.

Read it at THE SUN

5
European Visitors Slash Trips to Washington Under Trump
NO, THANKS
Janna Brancolini
Published 12.12.25 12:32PM EST 
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images) Omar Havana/Getty Images

Travel to Washington, D.C., from Western Europe is down more than 10 percent since President Donald Trump took office. Overall, 3.5 percent fewer visitors came from the region to the U.S. last year, as many travelers canceled their trips in response to Trump’s trade wars and other attacks on America’s traditional allies, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office. Of those who did come, many skipped out on the nation’s capital and other big cities in favor of more affordable destinations. Travel to Washington, D.C., fell by 11 percent, while California and New York experienced 9 percent and 4 percent declines, respectively. New York still receives the largest share of Western European travelers, who represent 37 percent of visitors to the U.S. overall. About 12 million Western Europeans visit each year and contribute $39 billion to the economy. The travel industry is concerned that even more international visitors could stay away if the Trump administration adopts strict new entry rules. Under the proposed rules, even European travelers who don’t need a visa and are traveling on the ESTA waiver program would be required to turn over five years of their social media history, personal family information, and biometrics—including DNA—at the border.

Read it at Reuters

6
Sweeney Reveals Truth About Her Breasts During Lie Detector Test
KEEPING ABREAST
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.12.25 1:25PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 12:02PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends "The Housemaid" New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Actor Sydney Sweeney denied speculation that she had plastic surgery on her breasts while hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair.

“There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?” Amanda Seyfried, Sweeney’s co-star in their upcoming film The Housemaid, asked during the lie detector segment.

“Yes,” the Euphoria star, 28, answered amid laughs. When pressed by Seyfried on whether she’s gotten any work done on her breasts at all, Sweeney said, “No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

The supervisor for the lie detector test confirmed that Sweeney’s response was “truthful.”

Seyfriend then jokingly asked if she could touch them, and Sweeney agreed, though no physical contact occurred.

At the end of the interview, Sweeney was asked if she lied at any point during the interview and it wasn’t caught by the machine. Sweeney said she did not lie, which the lie detector supervisor confirmed was also truthful.

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening at 787 on Seventh on December 02, 2025 in New York, New York.
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

It was the second time this week that Sweeney addressed plastic surgery rumors, previously telling Allure that she has never had work done.

“What’s one beauty rumor? Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea,” Sweeney told the outlet.

Sweeney then passionately called out people who compared old photos of her to what she looks like now to form plastic surgery theories.

“You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting,” she said. “Of course, I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.”

She then claimed that if she had gotten work done, her “face would be even,” adding that one of her eyelids opens “a little more than the other.”

Sydney Sweeney at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sweeney had also previously addressed this annoyance with online speculation that she has had cosmetic work done, telling Variety in October that she sees “comparison pictures” online from when she was young.

“Of course I’m going to look different,” she told the outlet. “I have makeup on now, and I’m 15 years older.”

She also told the outlet that she never wants to get any sort of tattoo and plans to “age gracefully.”

Read it at Page Six

7
Amazon Pulls Error-Ridden AI Recap For ‘Fallout’
FACEPALM
Meera Navlakha
Updated 12.12.25 12:18PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 11:35AM EST 
Walton Goggins attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Amazon has pulled its AI-powered recap for Fallout’s first season ahead of the show’s second season airing, reported IGN. Prime Video started testing generative AI recaps for some of the streaming service’s shows. These recaps include an AI-generated voiceover narrating these clips for viewers. Fans of Fallout were quick to point out that the narration was full of errors. For example, Amazon’s AI misinterpreted Walton Goggins’ character’s flashback scenes as set in 1950s America. In actuality, these scenes took place in a futuristic 2077. According to The Verge, Amazon has now removed these recaps completely. Fallout, based on a video game from Bethesda Game Studios, was well-received for its production and for how closely it stuck to its source material. Goggins leads the cast, which also includes Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, and Moises Arias. The show’s second season is coming to Prime Video on Dec. 17th.

Read it at IGN

8
Hiker’s GPS Watch Captures Disturbing Detail in Deadly Bear Attack
GRIM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.12.25 12:04PM EST 
A picture of a bear.
At least 13 people in Japan have now been killed by bears this year. Marcos del Mazo/Marcos Del Mazo via Getty Images

A hiker’s GPS watch has revealed chilling details about a fatal bear attack in northern Japan back in August, including that the animal returned to the victim’s body the day after killing him. The deadly mauling came amid a rise in bear attacks, with 13 people now killed nationwide this year and more than 200 injured, along with increased sightings near homes, schools, and supermarkets. According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the hiker’s watch—which had logged his location and heart rate—was recovered after he disappeared while hiking in Hokkaido. The device showed his route suddenly veering off the trail before looping repeatedly in thick brush. Data indicated his heart stopped 100 to 130 yards from the path. The watch remained overnight at that spot, then moved several hundred yards the next morning, suggesting the bear dragged his body. Authorities later spotted a brown bear with two cubs carrying the remains. All three animals were killed. A mound of earth believed to have been created by the bear was found nearby, along with traces of the victim. His parents were asked to identify only his face because of extensive injuries. Separately, a ski resort in Nagano reported bear sightings, and a snowboarder said a bear “chased him” on the slope in a video posted online.

Infographic chart showing bear attacks in Japan since 2014, according to government data, with a map showing the ranges of the Asiatic black bear and brown bear in the country. (Graphic by John SAEKI / AFP) (Graphic by JOHN SAEKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Infographic chart showing bear attacks in Japan since 2014, according to government data, accurate as of late October. JOHN SAEKI/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at CBS News

9
Law Professor Sues Boeing After Allegedly Breathing Toxic Fumes on Flight
CAUSING A STINK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.12.25 9:54AM EST 
Delta Air Lines 737
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A law professor is suing Boeing for $40 million, claiming that his brain injury was caused by noxious fumes on one of its planes, according to the Wall Street Journal. Jonathan Harris alleges he was on board a Delta Air Lines 737 from Atlanta, Ga., to Los Angeles, Calif., in August last year when he was exposed to a smell reminiscent of old socks. Passengers detected it after the plane touched down, but as they waited 45 minutes for a gate to become available, the WSJ reports, the situation got worse. Harris, a lecturer at Loyola Law School at the time, and other passengers said they were having trouble breathing and later vomited. The Wall Street Journal reports that Harris alleges he has had lasting symptoms, including balance and motor skill issues. His lawyer said the case is the first in which the lead plaintiff is a passenger, although crew members have filed similar fume-related suits. The FAA received a letter from 39 members of Congress in September asking that fume-related incidents be addressed. The industry maintains that such cases are rare.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

10
‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces End of 9-Year Marriage
SPLITSVILLE
Meera Navlakha
Published 12.12.25 9:20AM EST 
Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, have separated after being married for nine years. In a statement to People, a representative for Newport confirmed the split. “This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another‚” the representative said. “They ask for privacy during this time.” The couple’s relationship struggles have been chronicled during the sixth season of RHSLC, currently airing. In one instance, Newport shared that Bradley allegedly cheated on her. “The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else’s in its own ways and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me,” she said. Newport said she forgave him for his alleged infidelity at the time, telling the other stars of the show it was his “fatal flaw.” The couple met while Newport was working in finance in San Francisco, and they married in 2016.

Read it at People

Trending Now