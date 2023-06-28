CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child Via Surrogate

    BABY WREN

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced the world to their fourth child, Wren, in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday. Teigen wrote that she and Legend began considering surrogacy in 2021, a year after losing their unborn son Jack to a “life-saving abortion.” “Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine,” Teigen wrote. “All our dreams and wishes aligned.” Wren Alexander Stephens entered the world on June 19, she wrote, partly named after their surrogate Alexandra. Early in the surrogacy process, however, she also became pregnant with her daughter Esti, who was born 5 months before Wren. In addition to Esti and Wren, the couple are parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

    Read it at Page Six
    ,