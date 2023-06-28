Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child Via Surrogate
BABY WREN
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced the world to their fourth child, Wren, in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday. Teigen wrote that she and Legend began considering surrogacy in 2021, a year after losing their unborn son Jack to a “life-saving abortion.” “Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine,” Teigen wrote. “All our dreams and wishes aligned.” Wren Alexander Stephens entered the world on June 19, she wrote, partly named after their surrogate Alexandra. Early in the surrogacy process, however, she also became pregnant with her daughter Esti, who was born 5 months before Wren. In addition to Esti and Wren, the couple are parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.