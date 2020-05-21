CHEAT SHEET
    Chrissy Teigen: NYT Putting Alison Roman on Leave Over Tiff ‘Sucks in Every Way’

    TEMPEST IN A CROCKPOT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Valerie Macon/Getty

    Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman may have crossed steak knives—but Teigen is not happy that Roman has temporarily lost her New York Times food column as a result. The Daily Beast broke the news that Roman was put on hiatus by the newspaper after she disparaged celebrity cookbook author Teigen and decluttering guru Marie Kondo. Roman apologized for her “tone-deaf” comments, and Teigen said on social media that she accepted it and forgave her. “I don’t like this one bit,” Teigen said of Roman’s benching in one post. “It just sucks in every way,” she said in another.

