Chrissy Teigen Donation Helps Arson-Hit Louisiana Black Churches Reach Crowdfund Target

A $20,000 donation from Chrissy Teigen has helped a crowdfunder for three arson-hit black churches in Louisiana reach its $1.8 million target. Prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Holden Matthews who is accused of attempting to burn down the three churches. He's pleaded not guilty. A crowdfunding effort to help repair the damage has hit its target in just one week, with $1,841,920 raised as of Thursday morning. Journalist Yashar Ali asked his Twitter followers on Tuesday to match his donation and helped raise awareness of the crowdfunder among the rich and famous. He tweeted late Wednesday: “Folks, the always generous amazing @chrissyteigen just donated $20,000 and she didn’t even tell me! I just found out by accident! Chrissy!!!! 😭 We are now just $8,000 from goal!!” Shortly afterwards, the crowdfunder hit its $1.8 million target. It will be distributed equally among the three churches.