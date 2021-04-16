Chrissy Teigen Makes Twitter Comeback 22 Days After Dramatic Exit
Who had 22 days in the sweepstakes? Chrissy Teigen has made her comeback to Twitter just over three weeks after her dramatic exit that some commentators mourned as the death of the social network. The model turned entrepreneur and internet personality stepped back from the platform on March 25, saying that her “desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off” had turned her into “a different human than I started out here as,” so she had decided to delete her account for good. However, clearly, she got over that feeling pretty quickly. She reactivated her account Friday and wrote: “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol... I choose to take the bad with the good!!” Asked how she’s been entertaining herself since her exit, Teigen replied: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”