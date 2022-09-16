Chrissy Teigen Reveals Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion
‘CALL IT WHAT IT WAS’
Chrissy Teigen says her well-documented miscarriage in 2020 was actually an abortion to save her life. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she told the crowd at a Propper Daley summit in Beverly Hills on Thursday. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.” The model and cookbook maven was one of a group of speakers at the event, designed to bring together activists and television creators to encourage “more nuanced characters and storylines.” She went on to explain why the painful decision was necessary: “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.” The loss was the subject of a widely shared Instagram post that has accumulated over 11 million likes. Teigen, who is currently pregnant, has two children with John Legend.