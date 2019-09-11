Chrissy Teigen’s first response to Donald Trump calling her John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” on Twitter Sunday night may have been to “lol” and call the president a “pussy ass bitch,” but as she told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview set to air on Wednesday, the “random” tweet attack brought up a lot of different emotions.

DeGeneres began by saying it’s “not even shocking” anymore that the president of the United States is “picking fights” with celebrities on Twitter.

“We all just wait for our day to come and mine happened to be Sunday,” Teigen said, explaining that Trump was apparently set off by an appearance her husband made on an MSNBC town hall about criminal justice reform.

Even though she didn’t have anything to do with the special Trump lashed out at both of them, writing, “Guys like boring… musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” referring to the First Step Act, “but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Someone had to send her screenshots of what he said because she has been blocked from viewing his tweets for over two years.

“My heart stopped,” Teigen said, “because at that moment you know that you’re about to get just the wildest group of people ever.”

“He just went in,” she said of Trump. “He called John a ‘boring’ musician’ and his ‘filthy mouthed wife,’ which those two things are true. John is boring, I do have a filthy mouth. But when it’s you, when the card lands on you that day, it’s just really like, ‘Oh, crap,’ because your whole night’s ruined.”

Teigen revealed that she and Legend spent the evening passing their phones back and forth to decide whether their replies were both funny and angry enough. “It just went on all night!” she said.

Eventually, she landed on calling Trump “pussy ass bitch,” which ended up trending on Twitter as #PresidentPAB. “We’re still working on how to copyright the correct term,” Teigen joked—or was maybe being serious.

Teigen insisted that she’s “been on really good behavior” on Twitter recently and doesn’t “want to offend people” with her tweets. “It was a weird feeling. I was really angry,” she added. “I think my eyes filled up with water, just at the shock of it, that I can’t believe this really happens right now.” When Trump “goes on these rants,” she said, “you just wait for him to say something, but you don’t think it’s going to be you.”

“So now you’ve calmed down, and you’re going let that go, right?” the host asked

“Yeah, maybe,” Teigen replied. “Did he say something else? Is he here?!”

After DeGeneres joked, “Come on out, Donald!” Teigen added, “That would be the best.”