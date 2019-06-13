Accused Christchurch Mosque Shooter Brenton Tarrant Pleads Not Guilty to 51 Counts of Murder

Accused Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant pleaded not guilty to 51 murder charges on Friday, The New Zealand Herald reports. The 28-year-old entered his not guilty plea at Christchurch’s High Court through his lawyer, while Tarrant made his appearance through a video call from Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison. Survivors and families of those killed in the March 15 attack that left 51 people dead gasped as Tarrant’s plea was entered. He is expected to appear back in court on May 4 to stand trial.