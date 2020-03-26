Christchurch Shooter Brenton Tarrant Pleads Guilty to 51 Murder Charges
Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of murdering 51 people in last year's Christchurch mosque shootings, switched his plea to guilty on Thursday, according to local media reports. According to The New Zealand Herald, the 29-year-old Australian also admitted to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act in his 2019 attacks on Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Islamic Centre. Tarrant, who originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, reportedly showed no emotion when the names of the victims were read out loud. Justice Cameron Mander convicted Tarrant on all charges and a sentencing date will be set sometime in May, once court restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are eased. Police Commissioner Mike Bush reportedly said it was the country’s largest criminal prosecution ever. “While the sentencing hearing is still pending, today's guilty pleas are a significant milestone in respect of one of our darkest days,” he said.