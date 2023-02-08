Soccer Player’s Club Say He’s Still Missing After Reported Rescue in Turkey
WORRISOME
Colleagues of Ghana international soccer star Christian Atsu were unable to find him at a hospital after his Turkish club was told that he had been rescued from a collapsed building, a team official said Tuesday. The former Premier League player, who joined Turkish team Hatayspor last year, was reportedly taken to a hospital on Monday after being injured in a building collapse in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has brought widespread devastation to Turkey and Syria. After Hatayspor’s vice president claimed Atsu was freed, the team’s doctor Gurbey Kahveci has since said: “When we heard the news that ‘he was taken to Dortyol Hospital,’ we especially went and looked, but he was not there.” Nana Sechere, Atsu’s agent, added on Twitter on Wednesday that despite the initial reports that Atsu had been “pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts.”