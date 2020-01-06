Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Actor Christian Bale is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details about the Academy Award-winning actor’s potential character in the movie are reportedly under wraps. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, the God of Thunder—and Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are also expected to return as Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Taika Waititi, the director of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok will also be back in the director’s chair for the upcoming project. Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor-centric film in the MCU, is slated for release on Nov. 5, 2021. Beyond his Oscar-winning role in The Fighter, Bale has notably played Bruce Wayne AKA Batman—a DC Comics character.