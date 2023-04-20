Rape Trial Against Madeleine McCann Suspect Nixed: Report
A rape trial in Germany against a man suspected of kidnapping and killing British toddler Madeleine McCann has collapsed, according to a report. Christian Brückner has been named by authorities in multiple countries as the main suspect in McCann’s 2007 disappearance in Portugal and he is currently serving time in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in the same village where McCann vanished. Last year, prosecutors in Germany announced new sexual offense charges against Brückner which had been based on evidence discovered during the McCann investigation, Germany’s Bild newspaper reports, but the trial has now been dropped. According to the tabloid, Brückner’s lawyer said a court in the city of Braunschweig found that it did not have jurisdiction over the case and lifted an arrest warrant against his client.