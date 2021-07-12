‘Key Figure’ in Haitian President’s Assassination Arrested in Florida
MASTERMIND?
Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor based in Florida, has been arrested, becoming the third Haitian-born suspect in the U.S. to be arrested in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Eighteen Colombian men have also been arrested. Sanon is a key figure behind the plot, said national police chief Léon Charles, who believes Sanon recruited the hitmen who killed Moïse via a private security firm known as CTU. “The initial mission that was given to these assailants was to protect the individual named Emmanuel Sanon, but afterward the mission changed,” said Charles, suggesting that Sanon plotted to be the new president. Charles says one of the Colombians contacted Sanon following the assassination. When the doctor’s home was raided, authorities found a D.E.A. cap, ammunition, six pistol holders, and four license plates from the Dominican Republic.