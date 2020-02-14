Cops: Missouri Dad Threatened Kids on School Bus With Gun
A Missouri father allegedly stormed onto a school bus with a loaded pistol on Wednesday and threatened children and a bus driver, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Christian Goodson, 31, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree property damage, and fourth-degree assault. According to police, Goodson stormed on to the bus just before 7 a.m., smashing one of the doors with his pistol after the bus driver initially refused to let him on board. According to Berkeley police officer Mike Wallish, two of Goodson’s children were on the bus and he was angry that another student was fighting with one of them. Goodson allegedly pushed the female bus driver and pointed his pistol at everyone on board as the middle-schoolers ran to the back of the bus. “You got what you wanted,” he allegedly said, before he took his kids and left.
Police later arrested Goodson and recovered the loaded pistol. Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson also said other parents and students were also taken into custody but did not provide specifics. Goodson is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail.