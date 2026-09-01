Christian Influencer Corners Vance on Trump’s Blasphemous Post

Vice President JD Vance stood by the president over the crazed post that depicted him as Jesus Christ, as a Christian influencer questioned him about it.

Self-described Christian evangelist Bryce Crawford pushed back on Trump for posting an image to his Truth Social account that depicted him as Jesus. Many at the time, including prominent conservative Christian personalities, called the post “blasphemous” and urged Trump to delete it, which he eventually did, as he claimed he thought it was a depiction of himself as a doctor in his defense of the post.

But speaking with Vance on his podcast, Crawford, 22, admitted that the post was upsetting to him due to his faith.

In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“I’m a Christian, I saw the photo — it made me upset,” Crawford admitted. “I’m not going to lie, it made me upset.”

Vance responded with “I hear ya, and I know the president didn’t mean any offense.”

“Obviously, he loves Christians, and politically has done a lot of good for religious liberty, and certainly didn’t mean anything by it,” Vance proclaimed.

The vice president continued, “I’m biased because I see this from the inside. So it’s like, ‘Did Donald Trump mean to post a meme of himself as God?’ No.”

Some product placement was also featured in the vice president's appearance on the podcast. Bryce Crawford Podcast

Crawford, a recent graduate of Liberty University, pushed back on the vice president’s argument.

“I don’t know how he thought he was a doctor in the photo,” Crawford said. “He was [wearing] a white robe with a red sash on it, you know, and that makes me upset as a Christian.”

Vance still stood by the post, asserting that even though the president posts dozens of times a day at all hours of the night, he is way too busy to spend time scrolling through his feed. He said that his staff oftentimes “will bring him stuff” they think he will like.

“Sometimes he’ll like chuckle at it, and sometimes if he really thinks it’s funny, he’ll have somebody post it,” Vance explained. “And that’s exactly what happened here..

“He did not mean to, like, mock or mimic God. That’s just not who he is,” he added.

Crawford appeared to be a bit more relieved by hearing this explanation of events, saying he “did appreciate” Trump taking the post down.

Crawford, as he not-so-subtly promotes electrolytes, said he was offended by Trump's post. Bryce Crawford Podcast

Crawford, who posts clickbait videos on his YouTube channel with titles like “Preaching The Gospel in the Hood” and “Gay Man Encounters Jesus,” is one of many Christians who have expressed their dismay at the president’s post.

“I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Riley Gaines, the Fox News anti-trans fixture, said, adding, “a little humility would serve him well” and “God shall not be mocked.”

While Trump did eventually delete the post and claim he thought it was a depiction of himself as a doctor, some within MAGA, however, found nothing wrong with it originally.