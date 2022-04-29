Suspect Indicted for Hate Crimes in Subway Hammer Attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday that the person accused of attacking an Asian man in a New York City subway station in March has been indicted for hate crimes. The suspect, Christian Jeffers, allegedly bumped into the victim, which led to a verbal disagreement and then a physical altercation. Jeffers allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at the victim while beating him on the head with a hammer until he fell on the ground. Then, Jeffers allegedly threatened the victim’s wife, who was with the victim at the time. “Disturbingly, this alleged hate crime was just one in a wave of recent anti-Asian attacks,” Bragg said in a statement. “I want our [Asian American-Pacific Islander] neighbors to know that the Manhattan D.A.’s Office is here for you, and we are committed to your safety.”