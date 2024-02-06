McCaffrey ‘Had to Nix’ Fiancée Shelling Out for Fam’s Super Bowl Suite
PAY TO PLAY? NO WAY
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey indicated on Tuesday that he may have finally ponied up for a Super Bowl suite for his mom after she complained she was unable to afford its hefty price tag. Lisa McCaffrey said in a recent podcast interview that suite pricing for next weekend’s big game was too rich for her family’s blood—even her “money bags” son and “money bags Olivia” Culpo, his model fiancée. Shortly after, Culpo proclaimed she’d saved the day, writing on Instagram, “Fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite.” Asked whether it was true Culpo had bought his mom a suite, McCaffrey told ExtraTV at the Super Bowl’s kickoff event that he’d interceded. “She tried to. But I will not let anybody pay to watch me play,” he said. “I had to nix that.” It was unclear whether the running back had stepped in to foot the bill himself, and McCaffrey did not say whether his mom would be in attendance next Sunday—either in a suite or in the stands. The 27-year-old athlete signed a four-year, $64 million deal in 2020, and is set to earn up to $12 million over the next two seasons.