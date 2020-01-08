Florida Man Allegedly Pretends to Be Prosecutor to Drop Charges Against Himself
A Florida man accused of trying to extort a car dealership in May now faces a slew of new felonies after allegedly posing as two federal prosecutors in an attempt to clear himself of the charges, authorities said. Christian Mosco, 47, was charged with burglary, petty theft, and extortion on May 14 for allegedly trying to extort $50,00 from a Daytona car dealership after he obtained the business’ customer sales information.
Mosco then allegedly posed online as two assistant state attorneys—Danielle Fields and Andrew Urbanak—using their Florida Bar ID numbers. He created an email address for Urbanak that he used to try to file two “announcement of no information” motions under the prosecutors’ names through the city’s e-filing portal and requested that the charges against him be dropped, authorities said. To create the document, Mosco allegedly used a previous filing for another person’s case and edited it. Prosecutors said they learned of the fraudulent action because he had filed the wrong motion.“I’ve been working in the system since 1980 and this is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” said State Attorney R.J. Larizza to WFTV.
Mosco has since been charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of falsely impersonating a prosecutor, practicing law without authority, two counts of fraudulent use of identification, fraudulently acting as a state attorney, and uttering a forgery.