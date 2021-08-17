Christian Radio Host Who Called Vaccine ‘Government Control’ Dies of COVID-19
‘PURPORTED SOLUTION’
A religious radio broadcaster who spread disinformation about the coronavirus vaccines was killed by the virus Sunday. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7 with COVID-19 complications, according to his wife Judy, who also contracted the virus. In February, DeYoung published an interview promoting the conspiracy theories that the Pfizer vaccine would make women sterile and that world governments were using the virus and vaccine to centralize power. DeYoung’s guest at the time, Sam Rohrer, said that very few people who were infected lost their lives, calling the vaccine only a “purported solution” and “not truly a vaccine.”
Both host and guest encouraged listeners to read conspiracy-minded materials on the coronavirus vaccine, with DeYoung asking, “Could this vaccine be another form of government control of the people?” DeYoung’s daughter Jodi wrote of his death on Facebook, “God has called a faithful servant home. Dr Jimmy DeYoung passed away early this morning at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga.” His show, “Prophecy Today,” aired daily. Before focusing on Christian prophecy, DeYoung worked as a journalist in Israel. DeYoung is one of a number of public figures who have died of COVID-19 in recent months after telling their audiences to refuse the jab.