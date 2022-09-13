Christian University Sued Over LGBTQ Hiring Ban
SERIOUSLY?
The board of trustees at Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian school, is being sued by students and faculty members for alleged discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. The lawsuit, which was filed this week, claims that leaders of the board kept a policy in place that prevents LGBTQ+ people from being employed full-time at the university. The suit alleges the trustees earned their roles through “associations with extremist and supremacist organizations” and used “their positions…to advance the interests of a religious denomination at the expense of the students, alumni, staff, and faculty of the university.” The lawsuit requests economic damages, compensation for LGBTQ+ members who were affected by the policy, and that board trustees and university President Pete Menjares be removed.