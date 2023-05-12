$300K Raised for Subway Vigilante Charged With Manslaughter
‘DECORATED MARINE VETERAN’
Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo—the same website that helped pool money for Kyle Rittenhouse—raked in over $300,000 to support Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old who faces a second-degree manslaughter charge for choking Jordan Neely to death. Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., the law firm representing Penny, started the campaign to fund expenses related to his legal defense, with excess contributions allegedly going toward a mental health advocacy program in New York City, according to the GiveSendGo page. The fund describes Penny as a “decorated Marine veteran” who was “protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died.” Earlier Friday morning, Penny surrendered to cops a day after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed it would bring forth charges for the deadly chokehold of 30-year-old Neely. If found guilty, Penny could have up to 15 years behind bars ahead of him.