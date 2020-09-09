Norway’s Top Anti-Immigration Crank Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
SEEKING ATTENTION
Fox News got very excited Wednesday morning when announcing its exclusive that President Donald Trump had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. What it didn’t mention was that hundreds of people are nominated every year, and that Trump’s nomination—for his role in the new Israel-United Arab Emirates agreement—came from one of Norway’s most well-known anti-immigration cranks. The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament, who also nominated Trump in 2018. Tybring-Gjedde is obsessed with immigration and is known for a string of controversial statements on the issue. He was severely criticized in 2011 when he suggested that Muslims were by nature more aggressive than Norwegians, and has also previously compared the hijab head covering for women to the robes of the Ku Klux Klan. Any members of a national assembly or national government can put someone forward for the Peace Prize, so a mere nomination is not very significant.