Herschel Walker’s furious son has returned to Twitter to castigate his father after The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night that woman whose abortion the “pro-life” candidate paid for is also the mother of one of his children.

Soon after the news broke, Christian Walker began with a now-deleted tweet that read: “God will not be mocked.”

He followed soon after with another post, which at the time of publication had not been deleted. It reads: “Wear a condom, damn.”

The junior Walker has not been quiet in his disapproval of his father since The Daily Beast first reported Monday night that the senior Walker paid a girlfriend to abort their child in 2009.

“You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them, you were out cheating and lying,” Christian Walker replied in a since-deleted tweet. “If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.”

On Tuesday, he posted two, two-minute videos expressing his anger, saying: “I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out when my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised.”

Christian Walker was referencing allegations from his mom, Herschel Walker’s ex-wife, who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.”

Herschel Walker has denied the abortion report, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday: “It’s a lie.” Christian Walker then used those same words to attack him in return.

In the Twitter videos, Christian said he is “done with the lies,” adding that his “favorite issue to talk about is father absence.”

“I’m done. Don’t lie,” he said. “I wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t all these lies every day.”

“Family values people: He has four kids, four different women. Wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women,” Christian Walker said. “Do you care about family values?”

A conservative social media personality, Christian Walker says that while he is “attracted to men” he is “not gay” and refuses “to identify with the rainbow cult.” In a tweet in June, he wrote: “I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay.”