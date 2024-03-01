Christiane Amanpour Among CNN Staffers Slamming Outlet’s Coverage of Israel: Report
‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour was among a group of staffers that challenged an internal panel of editorial leaders and company executives with criticisms about the outlet’s coverage of Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, according to The Intercept. In a leaked recording of the meeting, journalists criticized CNN’s reliance on its Jerusalem bureau, rebranded as “Second Eyes,” which operates under Israel’s military censor. Amanpour could reportedly be heard in the recording saying she had “real distress” with Second Eyes’ protocol of changing copy, and “double standards.” One journalist, who was not identified, criticized CNN for spreading dangerous anti-Arab and Islamophobic rhetoric in its coverage of Gaza. “I find that my colleagues, my family, are platforming people over and over again, that are either calling for my death, or using very dehumanizing language against me … and people that look like me,” they said. The Guardian reported that staffers called its coverage of Gaza “journalistic malpractice,” and said CNN had uncritically boosted Israeli narratives.