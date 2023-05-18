CHEAT SHEET
    Christiane Amanpour Was Not Happy About the Trump Town Hall

    AIRING GRIEVANCES

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, U.S., April 5, 2019.

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour says she took her network’s chief executive to task about Donald Trump’s disastrous town hall and expressed hope the network could rebuild its audience’s trust. During her commencement address at Columbia Journalism School on Wednesday, Amanpour said she told CNN CEO Chris Licht she didn’t think Trump should have been allowed “to appear in that particular format” and that she disagreed with his view that the broadcast was “a service to the American people.” “We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone does,” Amanpour said in the speech, according to Puck News. “He just seizes the stage and dominates, no matter how much flack the moderator tries to aim at the incoming. It doesn’t often work.” She reportedly went on to say that the event had been an “earthquake,” adding: “I hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered. That you believe we can survive and rebuild that trust.” Amanpour also said that if she had been in Kaitlan Collins’ shoes as the town hall moderator, she would have “dropped the mic” at the point at which Trump called her a “nasty person.”

