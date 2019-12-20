Evangelical Christian Magazine: Trump Should Be Kicked Out of Office
An evangelical Christian magazine published an editorial Thursday saying President Trump’s actions were “profoundly immoral” and advocating for his removal from office. While Christianity Today said Democrats had been after the president since day one, it said the conclusion that Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for dirt was an “unambiguous” fact. The magazine said the behavior may not be a surprise, as Trump has “dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” but it urged evangelicals to look at the “president’s moral deficiencies,” which the impeachment inquiry had made clear. “This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people,” the magazine’s editors wrote, adding that the positives of the Trump administration—the Supreme Court, the defense of religious liberty, and others—did not outweigh the president's “blackened moral record.” “Remember who you are and whom you serve,” the editors wrote. “Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior.” The magazine urged its readers to “call a spade a spade” and realize that the country was playing cards with a “stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”