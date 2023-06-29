Christie Brinkley Slams Instagram’s ‘Wrinkle Brigade’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Christie Brinkley wants it known: She does not have hair on her chest. She made that clear in an Instagram post this week after commenters on a selfie suggested she did. Those trolls had plenty more to say about her appearance, and the 69-year-old supermodel is OVER IT. “Whoa Nelly!” she wrote. “The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to to critique. It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking. But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable.” Christie, our advice: Never read the comments.