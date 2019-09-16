CHEAT SHEET
OUCH
Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Replaces Her on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Days Before Premiere
Christie Brinkley will no longer be competing in Dancing With the Stars after suffering a painful fall during her Sept. 12 rehearsal for Monday night’s premiere. Good Morning America tweeted a clip in which Brinkley can be seen tripping over her partner and falling to the ground. It appears as though she broke her arm attempting to brace her fall. A source told People that the incident was a “freak accident that required major surgery.” The 65-year-old swimsuit model is allegedly “devastated” that she will no longer be able to participate in the competition.
Brinkley’s 21-year-old look-alike daughter, Sailor, will step into her dancing shoes. Sailor has already begun to follow in her mother’s footsteps, gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated for two years now. Of the last minute change of plans, Sailor told GMA, “I’m mostly going this for my mom. I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”
Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.