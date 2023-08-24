Christie Roasts Vivek Ramaswamy for Jan. 6 Gaffe and Trump Defense
GRIFTING
Chris Christie doesn’t mince words when it comes to his critique of fellow presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire political first timer who’s been making waves in the GOP primary. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Christie gleefully recounted Ramaswamy’s apparent hypocrisy from the Republican debate a night prior. “When he was attacking me about telling the truth about Donald Trump, in his own book he said that what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6 was ‘reprehensible, plain and simple’—direct quote from the book,” Christie told host Neil Cavuto. “And when I confronted him with that last night, he said, ‘I never said that.’ No you didn’t, you wrote it. Or the ghostwriter who wrote your book wrote it.” Cavuto backed Christie up. “I did check his book and you were right about that, he said exactly that,” Cavuto said. Ramaswamy has been transparent in his grift to win over Donald Trump supporters, calling the now-indicted ex-president the “best president of the 21st century” at Wednesday’s debate.