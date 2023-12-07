Christie Tries and Fails to Make DeSantis Say Trump’s Too Old for Second Term
YES OR NO?
When asked during Wednesday’s GOP primary debate if he believes 77-year-old Donald Trump is “no longer mentally fit” enough for a second term, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis largely sidestepped the question. “Father time is undefeated. The idea that we’re going to put someone up there that’s almost eighty and there’s going to be no effects from that—we all know that that's not true, and so we have an opportunity to do a next generation of leaders and really be able to move this country forward,” DeSantis said. “We also need a president that can serve two terms.” When asked again, he replied: “I think we need to have somebody younger.” Chris Christie immediately took issue with DeSantis’s response, asking, “Why doesn’t he just answer the question?” The pair ended up shouting at each other for several moments, with Christie asking several times, “Is he fit or isn’t he?” DeSantis eventually said he would like to see someone “in the prime of their life” where “we don’t have to worry about all the stuff with cognitive [issues].” Yet Christie took offense once more, stating bluntly: “He’s afraid to answer!”