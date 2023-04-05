Christina Aguilera Gets Blunt About Studio Sex and Losing Her Virginity

Christina Aguilera, like many pop stars, has spent a long time in the spotlight experimenting with her image and representing her sexuality in different ways. On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Aguilera, whose raunchy song “Dirrty” sent a shockwave through the pop culture landscape over two decades ago, discussed the dissonance between her image and the reality of her experience.

“It’s so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity,” the 42-year-old singer told host Alex Cooper, referring to the explicitness of many of her early songs and videos. “It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing ‘Dirrty’ and all this stuff. It’s more of a funny thing looking back.

“It was something that was for me, you know what I mean?” she continued. “I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe. But it doesn’t matter how it goes down as long as you find your way and your path with being comfortable with yourself.”

As an adult, Aguilera indeed seems more comfortable with herself and with freely divulging more details about her sex life. Elsewhere in the NSFW interview, Aguilera shared her favorite places where she’s done the deed, including “the studio soundboard. I’ve been bent over it a couple times. It’s fun. A plane can be fun, we’ve definitely hid some stuff under the blanket. I can’t believe we didn’t get caught so many times in so many situations.”

Fittingly, Aguilera’s interview was done to promote her new line of Playground intimacy products—which definitely explains her willingness to reveal so much about her sex life. She shared that she prioritizes “defending or celebrating or opening conversations and doors for women to feel safe enough to talk about their sexuality and what that means for them. … Everybody is so different and there is no shame in the game.”