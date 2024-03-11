T.V.subvertical orientation badge

Christina Applegate Says She ‘Blacked Out’ During Her Emmys Appearance

‘IN HELL’

The actress opened up to “GMA” about that emotional standing ovation and her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate is opening up about her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she admits has made her life “a kind of hell.”

In a clip released Monday from her interview on Good Morning America, Applegate told Robin Roberts, “I’m not out a lot, so this is, like, a little difficult, just for my system.”

The Dead To Me actress first announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter, now known as X, in 2021. Since then, she has made only a few public appearances, including a rare outing at the Emmys this year, where she received a huge standing ovation.

Reflecting on that moment almost two months later, Applegate told Roberts, “I actually kinda blacked out. People said, ‘Oh, you were so funny,’ and I’m like, I don’t even know what I said. I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore.”

“I felt really beloved. And it was a really beautiful thing,” she continued, before hilariously quipping, “Then, I’m just gonna say this... that audience stood up for everybody.”

For her sit-down with Roberts, Applegate was joined by The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has multiple sclerosis. The full interview debuts Tuesday on Good Morning America.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

