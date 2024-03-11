Christina Applegate is opening up about her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she admits has made her life “a kind of hell.”

In a clip released Monday from her interview on Good Morning America, Applegate told Robin Roberts, “I’m not out a lot, so this is, like, a little difficult, just for my system.”

The Dead To Me actress first announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter, now known as X, in 2021. Since then, she has made only a few public appearances, including a rare outing at the Emmys this year, where she received a huge standing ovation.

Reflecting on that moment almost two months later, Applegate told Roberts, “I actually kinda blacked out. People said, ‘Oh, you were so funny,’ and I’m like, I don’t even know what I said. I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore.”

“I felt really beloved. And it was a really beautiful thing,” she continued, before hilariously quipping, “Then, I’m just gonna say this... that audience stood up for everybody.”

For her sit-down with Roberts, Applegate was joined by The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has multiple sclerosis. The full interview debuts Tuesday on Good Morning America.