Christina Applegate Breaks Her Silence After Being Hospitalized for Weeks
‘GETTING STRONGER’
Christina Applegate has posted a message online thanking fans for their support after reports emerged that she had been hospitalized in late March. The Married… with Children star was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis and has been hospitalized “upwards of 30 times” since, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode, though it’s not clear if the latest hospital stay was related to her diagnosis. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” she wrote in an April 20 Instagram post. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.” The post showed a copy of her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in early March, perched on a wooden balcony with trees behind it. The book details how her symptoms, which ended her acting career and have made it difficult for her to appear in public, forced her to confront her past trauma.