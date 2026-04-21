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1

Christina Applegate Breaks Her Silence After Being Hospitalized for Weeks

‘GETTING STRONGER’
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.21.26 7:23AM EDT 
Christina Applegate in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Christina Applegate has posted a message online thanking fans for their support after reports emerged that she had been hospitalized in late March. The Married… with Children star was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis and has been hospitalized “upwards of 30 times” since, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode, though it’s not clear if the latest hospital stay was related to her diagnosis. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” she wrote in an April 20 Instagram post. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.” The post showed a copy of her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in early March, perched on a wooden balcony with trees behind it. The book details how her symptoms, which ended her acting career and have made it difficult for her to appear in public, forced her to confront her past trauma.

Read it at USA Today

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2
Woman Killed in Horror Shooting at Tourist Hotspot
TOURISM TERROR
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 04.21.26 7:26AM EDT 
Red Cross personnel carry a body down the Pyramid of the Moon following a shooting that left at least one person dead.
Anadolu/Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

A lone gunman opened fire at a popular Mexican tourist destination, killing one woman and wounding 13 other people before shooting himself dead. The bloodbath erupted around 11:30 a.m. atop an ancient pyramid in the Teotihuacán archaeological complex, a UNESCO-listed site 30 miles from Mexico City that welcomed more than 1.8 million foreign tourists in 2025. Local prosecutors named the killer as Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, 27, who fired from the Pyramid of the Moon. Daniel Edwards, a tourist from Ontario, Canada, who had climbed down from the pyramid with his wife moments earlier, told CBC News: “I just started to hear people scream. I looked up and he was with his gun pointed in the air.” His tour guide told him to run. Another Canadian, Felicia Lee, 26, was among those injured. Six Americans and a Russian were also hurt, along with three Colombian nationals and a pair of Brazilians. The slain woman, who is also Canadian, has not been publicly named. The gunman’s motive is not yet known.

Read it at CBC News

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PSA: Lola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Live—Unlock 50% Off Now
SPRING SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.20.26 1:12PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 50 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING50 for a limited time.

It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for mom who says they “don’t want anything.”

Lola Blanket Black Friday Sale
Buy one, get one free
Shop At Lola Blanket

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.

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3
Grammy Winner Reveals Horrific Injury From Backstage Accident
STAGE TO STRETCHER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.21.26 5:54AM EDT 
Billy Strings
Billy Strings via Facebook

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings has broken his leg skateboarding backstage, forcing him to postpone multiple tour dates. The Grammy-winning performer—whose real name is William Apostol—revealed he suffered the painful injury during a “dumb a**” accident just before the encore of his sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a social media post, he shared hospital photos showing a heavily casted leg and explained the injury stemmed from a skateboarding routine he often does after performances. “Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” he wrote. After feeling especially “zazzed up,” he attempted a backside 180—something he said he’d landed “a million times”—but this time he “landed awkwardly,” resulting in a severe break that required surgery and screws. He praised medical staff at the University of Virginia, joking they “[screwed] me all back together” and calling them “absolute angels on Earth.” Though he initially hoped to push through, he ultimately postponed upcoming shows. “It was a dumb a** mistake and it’s all my fault… I feel like such an idiot,” he admitted, adding he’s focusing on recovery.

Read it at New York Post

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4
‘One Direction’ Star Cancels Appearances Over Mystery Illness
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.21.26 7:32AM EDT 
articles/2016/11/01/zayn-malik-s-one-direction-confessions-on-sex-anxiety-and-his-eating-disorder/161101-zimmerman-Zayn-Malik-tease_qt3nen
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has canceled his upcoming appearances due to a mystery illness. Among the events to be axed was an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with People reporting he’d already pulled out of promotional events to support his new album, Konnakol. In a post on Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed, with tubes and a medical gown on his body. “To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” he wrote in text accompanying the image. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z.” Malik’s illness comes 18 months after fellow One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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This Focus-Boosting Gum Delivers a Caffeine Boost—No Cup Required
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 04.20.26 6:59PM EDT 
BetterGum
BetterGum.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you rely on coffee or energy drinks to power through the day, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, these beverages often lead to a slew of side effects, from the mid-afternoon crash to the jitters and even upset stomach. BetterGum Caffeinated Gum, a chewable energy supplement designed to deliver a quick, steady lift, is swiftly becoming a go-to coffee alternative for those looking for sustained energy without the added calories, sugar, or shakes. Unlike many functional gums that taste like medicine rather than mint, BetterGum actually delivers on flavor.

The brand offers two formulas to target different needs. The Focus Gum combines KSM-66 ashwagandha with L-theanine and vitamin B12 to support concentration, memory, and cognitive performance. The Energy + Focus option pairs caffeine with L-theanine and B12 to create a more balanced, on-the-go boost, helping you feel alert without the jittery edge. When combined with caffeine, L-theanine helps offset side effects like jitters, stomach aches, and anxiety.

BetterGum Focus and Energy Gum
Shop At BetterGum

Both formulas are sugar-free and made without artificial sweeteners like aspartame or sucralose, making them a cleaner alternative to many conventional energy products. They’re also packaged in slim, pocket-friendly sleeves, so you can stash them in your bag, desk drawer, or carry-on for easy access whenever you need a quick pick-me-up.

For anyone looking to cut back on their daily coffee habit, BetterGum offers a refreshingly simple solution: a portable, better-tasting way to stay energized and focused, minus the crash.

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5
The Osmonds Legend Dies at 76
‘TRULY INSPIRING’
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 04.21.26 6:45AM EDT 
Published 04.21.26 5:22AM EDT 
galleries/2010/10/26/family-singers/family-singers---osmonds_wp5tbi

Brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay Osmond began singing as a barbershop quartet to raise money for their older brothers’ hearing-aid equipment in their hometown of Ogden, Utah, in the late 1950s. Soon enough, their father thought their talent was impressive enough to audition for The Lawrence Welk Show in California. Though Welk turned them down, the trip did lead to a gig for the boys at Disneyland and then a spot on The Andy Williams Show. From there, younger brothers Donny and Jimmy joined the band—which became known as the Osmond Brothers—and they began touring the country, belting songs along the way that preserved their religious roots. In 1970, the Osmond Brothers released their first single with MGM records, “ One Bad Apple,” which shot to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. After that, the group’s music and television careers experienced a series of highs and lows—from an ABC Saturday special to The Donny and Marie Show in 1976. Now, most of the Osmonds have fled the music scene, save Donny and Marie, who perform in Las Vegas’ Flamingo Hotel.

GAB Archive / Redferns, Getty Images

Alan Osmond, a founding member of The Osmonds, has died at 76, his family confirmed. He died at home on Monday, with his wife and eight children at his side, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. The Osmonds rose to major fame in the late 1960s, starting as a barbershop quartet featuring brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond. They were later joined by younger siblings, Donny and Jimmy, and became massive teen idols in the 1970s. Merrill Osmond led the tributes to Alan, praising his perseverance, as well as his brother Jimmy, who is recovering from a stroke. “To witness their strength, courage, and determination to keep moving forward despite health challenges… was truly inspiring,” he wrote, adding that “there is nothing better than family holding each other up with love, faith, and unwavering support.” In a statement, his family said his “positive outlook was an inspiration to many,” highlighting his commitment to helping others cope with the physical and emotional toll of multiple sclerosis. Alan, who was the eldest of the Osmond brothers, himself once captured his mindset succinctly: “I might have MS, but MS doesn’t have me,” he said.

Read it at abc4.com

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6
Deranged MAGA Candidate Makes Nuts Vow to Defy Travel Ban
WITHOUT A PADDLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.21.26 5:51AM EDT 
Published 04.21.26 5:36AM EDT 
Valentina Gomez/X
Valentina Gomez/X

An Islamophobic MAGA influencer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress and was denied entry to the U.K. for her disgusting rants has a bonkers plan to enter the country anyway. Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at the far-right “Unite the Kingdom” rally in May before the country’s muslim home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intervened to withdraw her travel authorization because her presence “would not be conducive to the public good.” Gomez has responded on X, saying that she intends to take a “boat” to the U.K., riffing on the experience of asylum seekers who use rubber dinghies to reach British shores. In a particularly Islamophobic rant, she said in part: “I’m gonna hop on a boat, get free luxury accommodation, deliver my speech, and if they dare to arrest me, I guarantee you that the White House will get involved.” Gomez, from Texas, added that she is supported by “current and former soldiers of the United States military.” In an attempt to pander to the British far-right, she signed off with the movement’s clarion call, “England belongs to the English!”

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7
‘Blind Side’ Star Says He Saw Jesus While in 4-Day Coma
HANDS-ON CARE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.21.26 4:20AM EDT 
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 09: (Exclusive Coverage) Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Quinton Aaron, the actor best known for his role as Michael Oher in 2009’s The Blind Side, says he had a life-changing spiritual encounter while in a coma. Speaking to TMZ, the 41-year-old claimed he saw Jesus Christ while intubated and in a coma for four days as the result of a spinal stroke caused by an infection in his foot. According to Aaron, Jesus had dark skin—a little lighter than his own—and long, white hair. He was also surrounded by a glowing light. Aaron described his encounter with the Messiah, which took place in his old neighborhood in New York while it was snowing, explaining that Jesus put his hands on his back, causing all of his pain to disappear. When he awoke after the encounter, he told TMZ that he instinctively knew he didn’t need surgery, something doctors later confirmed. He told the outlet that he can still feel Jesus’ hands on his back, and while he was always a believer, the experience removed any lingering fear of death he had. “I feel like, when he’s ready to bring me home, I just hope that that’s where I’m going,” Aaron said.

Read it at TMZ

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8
Southwest Airlines Planes Make Swift Last-Minute Move to Avoid Crash
ANOTHER NEAR MISS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 04.21.26 2:00AM EDT 
A Southwest Airline Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft lands at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019.
A Southwest Airline Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft lands at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. Mike Blake/REUTERS

The pilots of two Southwest Airlines planes were forced to take quick action after they almost collided in a narrow miss over the weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday near Nashville International Airport, when gusty winds near the airport forced pilots of flight 507 from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to abort their landing. They began to execute a go-around, and were directed by air traffic control to turn right. However, that would have put them in the direct path of another 737 that had been cleared for takeoff from a parallel runway. The Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems on each plane alerted the pilots to take evasive maneuvers and both flights landed safely at their destinations. “Southwest appreciates the professionalism of its Pilots and Flight Crews in responding to the event,” the airline’s spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said in a statement. The FAA said in a statement that the air traffic control’s instructions had put flight 507 “in the path of another airplane” and were investigating the incident. They did not reveal how close the planes got during the incident that took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The FAA will also investigate whether the near-miss violated a new rule it passed following the fatal collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter in 2025. The rule meant air traffic controllers had to use radar to keep aircraft separated, and not rely on eyesight. The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA and Southwest Airlines for comment.

Read it at Associated Press

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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9
Dress Code for Event Welcoming King Charles to U.S. Is Revealed
MY COURT, MY RULES
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.20.26 10:31PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Britain's King Charles as they take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during their state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A garden party to welcome King Charles III to the United States comes with a dress code that departs from longstanding royal tradition. Guests attending the garden party for Charles, 77, during the British monarch’s visit to D.C. next week may want to think twice before reaching for a hat. An invitation, obtained by the Washington Examiner’s Rob Crilly, outlines a dress code of lounge suits and day dresses for the party at the British Ambassador’s Residence—but adds a striking caveat: “Hats Not Encouraged.” Hats are a defining feature of traditional royal garden parties in the United Kingdom, with women in particular commonly wearing hats or fascinators in line with longstanding custom. The King typically complements the formality of the occasion with a top hat of his own. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. Trump, a longtime royal superfan, has invited Charles for his first state visit to the U.S., which will also include an address to a joint session of Congress and a state dinner at the White House. Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit comes amid deteriorating relations between Trump, 79, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, 63, whom the president has repeatedly attacked for not joining in on his war on Iran.

Read it at Washington Examiner

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10
‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Finale Rakes in Record Viewership
PARTY IN THE PITT
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 11:48PM EDT 
The Pitt stars Noah Wyle and Patrick Ball
Warrick Page/HBO Max

The season two finale of HBO Max’s smash hit The Pitt broke viewership records. Episode 15, which premiered on April 16, recorded 9.7 million viewers over its opening weekend, becoming the show’s most-watched episode to date. In addition, the second season of the medical drama is averaging 15.4 million viewers across all episodes, a 50 percent improvement over the season one average. It is now one of only six HBO Max shows to surpass an average of 15 million viewers, joining House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and It: Welcome to Derry. The show, set in the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, is led by Noah Wyle, who stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. He is supported by a cast that includes breakout stars Patrick Ball and Supriya Ganesh, as well as veterans like Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy. It was created by R. Scott Gemmill, previously known for his work on JAG and ER; Wyle also serves as an executive producer alongside Gemmill, ER showrunner John Wells, Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich. The show was renewed for a third season in January.

Read it at Variety

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