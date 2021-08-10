Christina Applegate Opens Up About ‘Strange Journey’ After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
‘TOUGH ROAD’
Christina Applegate—the Emmy-winning actress famous for her roles in Anchorman, Friends, and Married... with Children—has spoken publicly for the first time about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate wrote on Twitter late on Monday: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” The star went on to ask for privacy “as I go through this thing.” MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord—there’s no known cure, but there are treatments that can help control the symptoms. Applegate underwent a double mastectomy in 2008 to treat breast cancer.