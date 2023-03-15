CHEAT SHEET
Christina Ricci: I Was Threatened With Lawsuit After Objecting to a Sex Scene
On Wednesday’s episode of The View, during a conversation about how performers have gradually acquired more agency over their sex scenes in Hollywood, actress Christina Ricci shared that earlier in her career she was threatened with legal action because she expressed discomfort with the particulars of one such scene. Younger actresses, the Yellowjackets star said, “don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I'm not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”