Christina Sandera, 61, Partner to Clint Eastwood, 94, Dies

Christina Sandera, the 61-year-old longtime partner of Clint Eastwood, 94, has died.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” the actor wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandera and Eastwood met while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Eastwood split with his second wife, TV anchor Dina Ruiz, in 2014, after almost 20 years together and began dating Sandera the same year.

A source close to Eastwood told US Weekly in 2014 that Eastwood’s “kids all say she is ‘normal.’”

Sandera accompanied Eastwood to the 2015 Academy Awards, when his film, American Sniper, was nominated for six Oscars.

Eastwood was first married to model Maggie Johnson in 1953 before they split in 1964.

He has had a number of longstanding relationships, including with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke, flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves and actress Frances Fisher.

No further information was given about Sandera’s cause of death.