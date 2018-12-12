Christine Blasey Ford Presents Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration Award in First Public Appearance Since September

Christine Blasey Ford on Wednesday announced that Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse ex-Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault, won Sports Illustrated’s annual Inspiration of the Year award. In presenting this award, Ford spoke publicly for the first time since September, when she accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. “Rachael Denhollander, I am in awe of you and I will always be inspired by you,” Ford said a video tweeted by Sports Illustrated. “In stepping forward you took a huge risk and you galvanized future generations to come forward even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them.” Ford also said, “we all have the power to create real change and we cannot allow ourselves to be defined by the acts of others.” After Denhollander accused Nassar in 2016, more than 300 other woman have claimed that they were abused by Nassar. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for sexual assault and child pornography charges.
