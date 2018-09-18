Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend Says She Told Her Kavanaugh Story in 2017

Christine Blasey Ford reportedly told a friend in 2017 about her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, The San Jose Mercury News reports. Rebecca White, a neighbor and good friend of Ford’s, told the newspaper that Ford came to her with the story late last year after she disclosed her own #MeToo story on Facebook. “She reached out to me afterward, supporting me and my story and that she had something happen to her when she was really young and that the guy was a federal judge,” White said. “She said she had been assaulted. She said hers had been violent as well, physically scary, fighting for her life.” While Ford did not name Kavanaugh, White said Ford told her she would hear him being described as “a super powerful guy and he might be a contender for a Supreme Court position one day.” White also described her friend as “liberal” who attended the Women’s March and the March for Science, which she fears might make things more difficult for her at the Judiciary Committee’s public hearing on Monday. “I worry about that and I wonder if she does, too,” White said. “Obviously, if she was the girl who hadn’t had any track record of political perspective, that would definitely be better.”
