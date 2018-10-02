CHEAT SHEET
RADIO SILENCE
Christine Blasey Ford’s Lawyers: We Haven’t Heard From the FBI
Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford—who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault—wrote in a new letter to FBI Director Chris Wray and General Counsel Dana Boente that they’ve gotten radio silence from the FBI on their client’s allegations. Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich spoke with Boente on Friday evening after the White House announced the FBI would investigate Ford’s claims, according to the letter, and then emailed Boente to offer their client’s testimony and suggest witnesses and evidence for investigators to review. In response, they wrote, they’ve heard nothing. “It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,” Katz and Bromwich wrote. They also requested a phone call with Boente, Wray, or the agent helming the Kavanaugh investigation.
—Betsy Woodruff